The Death Of The American Middle Class
They are taking too much tax from the middle class and lower class. Some people on welfare in my state are doing better because they getting free health coverage, food stamps, housing, education, help with utilities and cash if they have children. When some of the middle class and lower class get fired from their job, they lose their house, car, and other things they struggled years for, because sometimes it takes time to find another job. In my state, some of the people on welfare only have to pay $50 a month for rent and the government pays the rest. To get help you have to be in poverty with kids, pregnant, or disabled. I feel really sorry for the people that are falling in poverty because they are people that paid income tax/property tax, which is helping poor people today get welfare.
Posted by Bob Chapman
