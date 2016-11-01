The Crypto Revolution to Sweep Away Institutions of Violence- Jeff Berwick on The Silver Doctors
Jeff is interviewed By Elijah Johnson for The Silver Doctors, topics include: a huge surge of interest in crypto currencies, is it a bubble? attempts to control and shut down bitcoin, the beauty of a decentralized currency, government coercion, the threat they represent to existing power structures, remittance and banking greatly simplified and facilitated, addressing skepticism, risk and speculation, complimenting gold and silver, the biggest thing since the internet, the TDV Bitcoin seminar course.
Posted by Bob Chapman
