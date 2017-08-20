The World Is Changing And Nations Are Waking Up To What's Really Going On
The corporate media is pushing the agenda of pushing race wars in the
US. They are pushing very hard just like they pushed the Russian
collusion, which turned out to be fake. Lavrov states that US should
back off with making threats to Venezuela. US and Japan hold drills near
North Korea. Germany is now siding with China and Russia in regards to
North Korea. Syrian forces pushing very hard in Syria and they are
pushing through IS. As the terrorists are pushed out of Syria 600,000
refugees are returning home to Syria.
