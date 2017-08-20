Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The corporate media is pushing the agenda of pushing race wars in the US

The World Is Changing And Nations Are Waking Up To What's Really Going On


 The corporate media is pushing the agenda of pushing race wars in the US. They are pushing very hard just like they pushed the Russian collusion, which turned out to be fake. Lavrov states that US should back off with making threats to Venezuela. US and Japan hold drills near North Korea. Germany is now siding with China and Russia in regards to North Korea. Syrian forces pushing very hard in Syria and they are pushing through IS. As the terrorists are pushed out of Syria 600,000 refugees are returning home to Syria.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers