The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Wednesday 8/16/17: Trump News, Steve Pieczenik, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday August 16, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, August 16th: Trump Triggers MSM: "Blame On Both Sides" - The media is extremely upset that Trump is condemning both sides of the Charlottesville riot. Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins today's broadcast to explain why he thinks Charlottesville was a staged confrontation. We'll also discuss how the supreme leader of Iran took a jab at Trump and look at Michael Moore's latest interview where he compared Trump supporters to rapists. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
