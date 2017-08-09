The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 8/9/17: Adam Curry & Steve Pieczenik
Date: Wednesday August 09, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, August 9th: Manafort Raided - On the behest of Special Counsel Mueller, the FBI conducted a predawn raid on the home of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on July 26, which is now only becoming public knowledge. Even if nothing significant was found, the swamp will still use the raid to attack Trump - and by extension American nationalism. We also look into the significant risk of war with North Korea. Famed MTV host Adam Curry breaks down his take on the latest news in studio. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Adam Curry, Dr Steve Pieczenik
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment