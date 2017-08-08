The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 8/8/17: Drew Johnson -- Exposing Al Gore
Date: Tuesday August 08, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, August 8th: Deep State Teams Up With Fake News - MSM employees have been caught soliciting government employees to become leakers. ClimateDepot.com researcher Marc Morano and journalist Drew Johnson join today's show to expose Al Gore's latest documentary. Also, the deep state continues to push for a Trump coup, but patriots in the government are fighting back against the globalists. We'll take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
