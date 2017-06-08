The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 8/6/17: Elites To Remove Trump
Date: Sunday August 06, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, August 6th: Civil War Coming? - Radio host Michael Savage warns that if the elites remove Trump from office, it will lead to a civil war. We look into the events over the past several months that has left America divided between the globalists and its zombie followers and true patriots who believe in the nation. We also look into a potential war between China and India and President Trump's plan to deny welfare to migrants for their first five years in the nation. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
