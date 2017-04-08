The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 8/4/17: Aleksandr Dugin, Mike Cernovich
Date: Friday August 04, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Friday, August 4th: Sessions Cracking Down On Leakers - A.G. Jeff Sessions warned leakers that the DOJ is continuing to investigate leaks and will prosecute those caught leaking. Russian political scientist Aleksandr Dugin joins today's broadcast to share his take on America's relationship with Russia. Lee Ann McAdoo and Jack Posobiec will also be on today's show to talk about the economy under Trump, McMaster's influence on Trump and more. We will take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
Bob Chapman
Aleksandr Dugin, Mike Cernovich
