The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 8/3/17: Milo Yiannopoulos DANGEROUS
Date: Thursday August 03, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, August 3rd: CIA Spying On You - WikiLeaks once again reveals the extent of CIA spying on ordinary Americans, and how it impacts your life. Also, media personality Milo Yiannopoulos covers his recent war experiences in the fight against the establishment dogma. We also take your calls, so tune in!
Bob Chapman
