The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 8/20/17: News, Analysis & Calls
Date: Sunday August 20, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, August 20th - Total Eclipse - The media runs cover for violent groups like AntiFa, as the alt-left begins to show its true colors. We'll break down the assault of an elderly woman holding the American flag at a Boston Free Speech rally counter-protest, and look at President Trump's responses. We'll also break down the latest White House shake up involving chief strategist Steve Bannon, and explore reactions to the upcoming solar eclipse. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment