The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 8/2/17: James Wesley Rawles, Mark Goldman
Date: Wednesday August 02, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, August 2nd: Trump Immigration Overhaul - The president plans to reform immigration laws as border enforcement tightens and illegals begin deporting themselves. Documentary filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza covers establishment Republican resistance against Trump's agenda. Survival expert James Wesley Rawles explains worst-case scenarios of war with North Korea and how you and your family can prepare. And Sheriff Arpaio's lawyer Mark Goldman explains the sheriff's plight with the government. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment