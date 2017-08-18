The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 8/18/17: Gerald Celente: Trump, Bannon, Stock Market
Date: Friday August 18, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Friday, August 17th - The Fight of the Century - President Trump is single-handedly standing up to the DC swamp that's trying to overthrow him in favor of a globalist- minded president who'll continue stripping away US sovereignty. The MSM in particular is trying to paint him as a "white supremacist" after blaming both sides for the Charlottesville violence, but millions of Americans realize that far-left agitators are just as bad as neo-Nazis. Trends analyst Gerald Celente examines the current world trajectory and tells us what to expect. Journalist Lee Stranahan reveals secrets from inside the beltway. And Andrew Torba, CEO of social media site GAB, reveals how Google is censoring his platform. Tune in!
