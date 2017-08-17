The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 8/17/17: Roger Stone, Mark Dice, Gary Heavin
Date: Thursday August 17, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, August 17th - Statues Removed Across Country - Liberals are furiously moving to remove statues across the nation, days after President Trump criticized Dems for "re-writing history." We'll discuss the latest White House inside baseball with Roger Stone, including rumors that chief strategist Steve Bannon may be removed. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, the man who exposed the deep state initiative to "take out" Trump, also joins the show today. And Mark Dice breaks down why liberal hysteria and triggering is at an all-time high after Trump condemned "both sides" for violence. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
Bob Chapman
