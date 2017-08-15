The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 8/15/17: Dr. Jerome Corsi, Michael Snyder
Date: Tuesday August 15, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, August 15th: Media Piles on Trump - The media is again claiming Trump didn't disavow racists and other hate groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, after the president did so numerous times on previous occasions. We'll get journalist Michael Snyder's take on the heightened tensions and what they mean for the country. We'll also check in with Infowars' Millie Weaver for an update on the Charlottesville aftermath. Dr. Jerome Corsi pops in to discuss rumors President Trump may pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio. And Breitbart London editor Raheem Kassam gives the latest on the migrant crimewave unfolding in Europe. Tune in!
