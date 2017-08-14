The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 8/14/17: Gary Heavin, Mike Cernovich
Date: Monday August 14, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Monday, August 14th: Controlled Chaos - We look into how the elites, particularly George Soros, are funding left groups to create chaos in America they can then blame on President Trump and his "America First" platform. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver covers her experiences at the Charlottesville false flag rally. Also, patriot entrepreneur Gary Heavin explains his upcoming plans in the infowar. And Trump backers Diamond & Silk break down the latest news. Tune in!
