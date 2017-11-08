The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 8/11/17: Joel Skousen on N.Korea
Date: Friday August 11, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Friday, August 11th: Trump: Military Locked And Loaded - President Trump sent another stern warning to North Korea saying the U.S. military is "locked and loaded." Survival expert Joel Skousen joins today's show to reveal the safest places to go during a nuclear attack. Author Dr. Qanta Ahmed will explain how the Muslim Brotherhood birthed modern day Islamism. Don't miss this worldwide transmission!
