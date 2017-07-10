The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 8/10/17: Gavin McInnes
Date: Thursday August 10, 2017
Thursday, August 10th: North Korea Showdown - North Korea outlines a plan to strike Guam, as the Kim Jung Un regime's threats escalate. We'll break down the Trump administration's latest responses to the dictator's rhetoric, which is now affecting the stock market. On today's show The Rebel Media's Gavin McInnes looks at the drama inside the White House and the mental illness afflicting SJWs. We'll also speak with Michael Malice, the author of Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il, to get his take on the latest escalation. You don't want to miss this global transmission!
