The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 8/1/17: Rich, Wasserman, Awan, Clinton, DNC
Date: Tuesday August 01, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, August 1: Stocks Soar Under Trump - Stocks continue to jump as Trump delivers on his economic promises. Dr. Steve Pieczenik will be on today's show to cover Trump's hiring of John Kelly as WH Chief of Staff. We will also be joined by Jerome Corsi and Roger Stone to discuss the connection between DNC staffer Seth Rich and disgraced Debbie Wasserman Schultz aide Imran Awan. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
