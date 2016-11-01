STOP FUNDING TERRORISTS

President Donald Trump has ended a long-standing CIA program supported
by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John McCain which funded anti-Assad
rebels in Syria. These United States government funded, armed and
trained rebels were recorded beheading a young child in 2016, but until
Donald Trump came along, nobody had the decency to end the terrorist
funding.
