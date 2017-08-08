Russia Says It's Ready To Cut Their Dependence On The US Dollar
UK retail growth slows more than expected. US job opening soar as corporations sales decrease. US credit card debt at an all time high, more people are living on credit to survive. Fannie Freddie are going to be trouble when the downturn in the economy begins .Corporate leverage is at an all time high. Russia is prepared and ready to cut their dependence on the dollar and payment system.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment