Russia Calls for Investigation About US Strikes in Syria
Max Igan PressTV August 5th 2017
Concerns about American power and influence have risen in countries around the world amid steep drops in U.S. favorability and confidence in the U.S. president. Across 30 nations surveyed by Pew Research Center both in 2013 and this spring, a median of 38% now say U.S. power and influence poses a major threat to their country, up 13 percentage points from 2013. Concerns about U.S. power as a threat are comparable to worries over Chinese and Russian power in much of the world. About three-in-ten around the globe name China or Russia as a major threat.
Posted by Bob Chapman
