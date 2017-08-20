Ron Paul on Anarchy, Running for President, the Federal Reserve and Bitcoin
Jeff interviews Dr. Ron Paul! Topics include: Anarchism is our natural condition, going to Washington, changing attitudes about the federal reserve, criticizing foreign policy, the moral defence of liberty, on the campaign trail, Rand Paul's philosophy and politics, attempts to audit the fed, Republicans and Democrats both support big government and fiscal deficits, government rationalization of massive unsustainable debt, crashing the dollar vs the globalists, what will replace the dollar, Ron Paul's comments on Bitcoin, what keeps Ron Paul going? The Ron Paul Liberty Report, Anarchapulco 2018!
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Ron Paul
