Prepare for " END OF THE DOLLAR " AUGUST 2017 - ( G. EDWARD GRIFFIN )
With the World getting used to the Trump Presidency we have living Legend G. Edward Griffin with us to explain the current outlook in the White House.
We also discuss the important fact regarding the Federal Reserve not actually been Federal, its parasitic hold over the Economy and the huge awakening happening as people begin to wake up!
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
The Trump Presidency Vs. the Deep State
Trump and Kissinger’s meet up
Importance of Sovereignty and the Monetary System
Outlook on the non-Governmental Federal Reserve
The relationship between The FED and Stock Market
The awakening against corruption!
Where to learn more about the Red Pill Expo
