OUTRAGE. Senator Maria Chappelle Nadal Calls For Assassination Of The President

Missouri state senator, Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted on Facebook Wednesday evening: "I hope Trump is Assassinated".
She since has removed the post and said that it's wrong, but refuses to apologize for the disgusting comment.
Secret Service investigating Missouri State Senator who called for Trump’s a*sa*sination. Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal Facebook comment on President Trump deleted it in a panic. She even acknowledged she would get a visit from the Secret Service for her comment.
Chappelle-Nadal was correct! The Secret Service confirmed that they are now investigating.
