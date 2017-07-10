Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Nuclear weapons... New Documentary 2017


All of this maniacal behavior is pure psychopathy and narcissism.﻿






1929 - to 1939 the great depression the reason there was a great depression is that the us government funded germany and rebuilt germanys war machine. Hitler was funded by the Rothschild. and the USA hired all the German nuclear scientists. George w bushs grandad senator Prescott bush with brown brothers Herriman funded Hitler. THE US GOVERNMENT ALWAYS FUNDS BOTH SIDES OF EVERY CONFLICT.﻿











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers