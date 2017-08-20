Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

NORTH KOREA JUST ANNOUNCED WHERE IN THE US THEY’LL SHOOT THEIR MISSILES FIRST… THIS IS AWFUL

 Paris Swade for Liberty Writers reports, Trump’s challenge has been accepted. North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported moments ago that N. Korea will turn up the heat a notch. It warned that it would carry out a “pre-emptive operation if the US shows any sign of provocation.”


















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers