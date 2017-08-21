Nibiru 21th August 2017, The meteorites have begun falling, See before it's too late
“Planet X” is the planet that exists in the outer solar system, “Planet X” could be the explanation for several extremely unusually phenomenon in our solar system. The mysterious backwards orbiting of the dwarf planet Niku has been seen as evidence of a “Planet X.” Astronomers believe a “Planet X” could lie at the outer edge of our solar system, and think it’s about 10 times the size of Earth. Some scientist believe “Planet X’s” gravity may be tugging on NASA’s Cassini probe orbiting Saturn.
Posted by Bob Chapman
