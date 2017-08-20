New Human Race Discovered - Homo Noeticus - DNA Upgrades are Changing Humankind
Presents new DNA information and witness testimony from adult star seeds and children, such as the changes in consciousness of homo sapiens to Homo Noeticus. Witness testimony of children who demonstrate expanded awareness, conscious of non human past lives and their encounters with galactic intelligences. They also demonstrate abilities and knowledge to help us understand who we are and what the changes to humanity could mean.
explores the diversity of encounter experiences with non-human intelligences. These are true accounts from families and children. Many have full conscious recall of past lives, being educated on space craft and having been prepared for their earth Mission. Witness Testimony suggests some programs are meant to activate dormant DNA and for us to access our full multidimensional potential and realise our true Cosmic heritage.
