Max Igan on 5G, AI & The NWO Smart Control Grid
Max Igan joins the show to have an in-depth conversation about the roll out of 5G & the smart grid that is set to be the NWO control system. Everything else is a distraction because this is the main game in town & has been all along. We discuss how the digital currency is one way we are being sucked into this nightmarish system. Topics discussed.... - 5G - Internet of Things - Robots - Virtual Reality - Artificial intelligence vs Automated intelligence - Digital money - Virtual life - Nanotechnology - Reproductive rates - Transgenderism - Futurists - CERN - Quantum computing - Third strand DNA & so much more!
