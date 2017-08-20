LIVE: President Donald Trump Press Conference Speech at Trump Tower, News Briefing 2017 Trump LIVE
LIVE: President Donald Trump at Trump Tower Press Conference, News Briefing 8/15/17 Trump LIVE News Trump Infrastructure Discussion Statement - Trump to sign executive order Tuesday on infrastructure projects President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday "establishing discipline and accountability in the environmental review and permitting process for infrastructure projects," the White House said in a statement on Monday. Trump, who is visiting his residence at Trump Tower in New York City, will also participate in a discussion on infrastructure and give a statement on the subject at 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT). The White House did not give additional details on the executive order. Trump, who was a real estate developer before becoming president, made rebuilding the country's crumbling infrastructure a top campaign issue. TRUMP TOWER: President Donald Trump Signs Infrastructure Executive Order and Gives Statement 2017 He has proposed leveraging $200 billion in government spending into $1 trillion of projects to privatize the air traffic control system, strengthen rural infrastructure and repair bridges, roads and waterways. In June, Trump said one of the biggest obstacles to new infrastructure projects was "the painfully slow, costly and time-consuming process for getting permits and approvals to build." Earlier: LIVE: US State Department Press Briefing On North Korea Threat, President Trump Latest News and US GUAM, Heather Nauert Russia, China, Later: President Trump Gives a Statement on the Infrastructure Discussion Trump Tower President news conference briefing 8/15/17 US State Department Press
Bob Chapman
