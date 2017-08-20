John Williams - A Move to Impeach Trump Will Tank Dollar
Economist John Williams says, “A big factor in the dollar’s value is political stability or the perceived political stability. Right now, you have a circumstance in Washington where there is tremendous political discord. I can’t remember seeing anything like this in the past. The President has effectively had his options shut off in terms of moving the economy. I was looking for him to get elected because of the weakness in the economy. . . . This intensifies the problems for the economy, but I can tell you right up front it’s a big negative for the dollar. . . . If you have a move for impeachment for the President, that will tank the dollar.”
What does John Williams’ gut tell him to do before this Fall? Williams says, “I would be out of the stock market, and I’d have my money in gold. I mean physical gold, physically owning the gold. . . .Suppose the things I am looking for begin to break. You may see rioting in the streets. You may see disruptions in the supply chains to grocery stores.”
