It Is Becoming Extremely Hard To Ignore The Facts, The Economy Is Collapsing
GM auto sales have crashed and the outlook looks dismal. US construction spending declines as the housing market implodes. Manufacturing is not improving. Quarter of a trillion dollars in US savings have been wiped away. American income growth has slowed as the economy continues to stall. Trumps the funding of MyRA that Obama created to keep the bond buying ponzi scheme afloat. The sanctions on Russia will most likely drive other countries closer together which will push fuel prices up.
Bob Chapman
