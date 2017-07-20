Islam is Destroying America: Brannon Howse, Peter Chowka & Stan Deyo
Tuesday August 1, 2017 Tonight on The Hagmann Report... 7:00pm EDT Team Hagmann welcomes return guest and valued new friend of the program, BrannonHowse. Brannon Howse is a show host, pastor, political and cultural commentator and minister of The Gospel. Brannon’s website and radio program, Worldview Weekend is a must on your information go-to list. Brannon Howse is the the president & founder ofWorldview Weekend, and WVW Broadcast Networkthat includes WVW-TV & Worldview Radio. As the author of thirteen books, Brannon has been a guest on more than 2,000 radio and television programs and has been featured in such publications as the Washington Times and appeared on such television programs as The O’Reilly Factor with Bill O’Reilly on Fox News & MSNBC among others. Brannon is the host of a national radio program that is broadcast nation-wide each day from 1-2pm CT on numerous Christian radio stations, and is the host of The Worldview Weekend Hour, a weekly television program that is viewed in 120 nations around the world. 8:00pm EDT Join us for an hour of news, commentary and analysis with premiere father/son investigative team, Douglas J Hagmann and Joe Hagmann. 9:00pm EST it is time, once again, for Tuesdays with Stan. Stan Deyo is an international speaker on myriad topics including: the location of the Garden of Eden, ancient archeology and the deep state New World Order Agenda. Stan’s wife, Holly, is the author of one of the top shelf prepper books of all time, Dare to Prepare.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment