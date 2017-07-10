In Name of Peace we wage War -- Brother Nathanael
America has fallen. America has just slaughtered another load of civilians, this time in Syria and also totally destroyed the hospital in Raqqa They also used phosphorous, a banned weapon under International Law. Yet the American government is saying and doing nothing about the Saudi Regime currently slaughtering it's own civilians in a besieged city. Why isn't the American government calling for "regime change" and invasion of Saudi Arabia for killing their own citizens? The American government is now obviously rogue, it has been infiltrated and hijacked by enemies both domestic and foreign (((dual citizens)))
Bob Chapman
