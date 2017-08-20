How To Survive A Nuclear Attack

What should you do in case of nuclear war? Do you have a plan to survive a nuclear attack? If you don’t have a clue what supplies you should consider, we’ve put together the top 20 things you absolutely must have to survive a nuclear war and total economic collapse.
Nobody ever wants to experience the devastation caused by nuclear
weapons. For decades, the Soviet Union and the United States have built
and tested hundreds of different nuclear bombs. With so many nuclear
blasts documented with video evidence and after the U.S. bombed Japan,
seeing first-hand the devastation, the world clearly doesn’t want to
experience it ever again. Fortunately, we’ve avoided all-out nuclear war
in the 21st century. But today, the threat of nuclear war is still very
real. Whether in the hands of a small country or a top nation state,
nuclear war is something everyone should be prepared for. Much like
planning for economic collapse and other events, it’s important to have a
plan and supplies in place.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment