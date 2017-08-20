Hitchens explains Islam and why it is so STUPID.

Christopher Hitchens covers Islam nicely here.
This is chapter nine from "God Is Not Great".
EVERY day is now Draw MuHammad Day!
Religion was definitely made up by primitive people, ignoring the wonders of science, which were yet to be discovered. It was made for primitive people, no question about that. However, not all religious people are primitive. There are, for example sophisticated theologians. And, there are some people, raised and indoctrinated by religion, sadly unable to break free of the spell of superstition. These are not primitive people aswell.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment