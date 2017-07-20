HACKING THE ECLIPSE - Aug 21st & Predictive Programming in Mr. Robot
Everyone has been asking me about my thoughts on the coming eclipse on August 21, 2017. While I don't get into all the information regarding the eclipse itself, I do think that the timing of it with the changes happening in the world of cryptocurrencies is very fascinating. I discuss the timing of segwit with the eclipse, and what may have been predictive programming in the show Mr. Robot regarding how the economic system might change in the very near future.
Posted by Bob Chapman
