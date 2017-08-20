Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Global Debt Crisis. Prepare Yourself Accordingly

 What unspoken crisis could drastically impact the life of just about every human being on planet earth - and could happen in the very near future? Stefan Molyneux once again shines a spotlight on the global debt crisis and speculated what will happen when the system inevitability collapses.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

1 comment:

  1. As the old saying goes "you can't borrow yourself out of debt"! We are living in a "fool's economy" which has been fostered by those engineering an ultimate collapse when the masses will "lose their shirts" & the wealthy will grab their assets. History repeating itself - but the system will start a war to distract as round & round we go !

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers