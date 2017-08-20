Global Debt Crisis. Prepare Yourself Accordingly

What unspoken crisis could drastically impact the life of just about every human being on planet earth - and could happen in the very near future? Stefan Molyneux once again shines a spotlight on the global debt crisis and speculated what will happen when the system inevitability collapses.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
As the old saying goes "you can't borrow yourself out of debt"! We are living in a "fool's economy" which has been fostered by those engineering an ultimate collapse when the masses will "lose their shirts" & the wealthy will grab their assets. History repeating itself - but the system will start a war to distract as round & round we go !ReplyDelete