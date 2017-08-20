Gerald Celente - The Trump Presidential Freak Show
“When there is a lack of honor in government, the morals of the whole people are poisoned.”—Herbert Hoover This may be true. But which came first, people or government? I would state this as: “When there is a lack of honor in the morals of the people, the government is poisoned.” Generally, people get the kind of government that they deserve.
why do people think Trump is a tough guy ? he's had everything he ever wanted from the day he was born, probably never done a day of manual labor in his entire life, he's lived in luxury yet people like alex jones try and push the perception that Trump is a tough guy because he issues threats from his ivory tower. It's fake masculinity.
