Gerald Celente - Did Trump Destroy Trump Rally?

This is what I imagine the Roman Empire looked like in its decline and lost its power. Internal revolt. Corruption at the top, immorality at the bottom. Seems like majority of Americans are tired of freedoms, rights, and economic prestige. They want to be a 3rd world nation, so, its exactly what they'll get.
