'Exercise Extreme Caution': NAACP Issues Travel Warning For Missouri
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has put out an alert for people of color traveling to Missouri because of the state’s discriminatory policies and racist attacks.
“The NAACP Travel Advisory for the state of Missouri, effective through August 28th, 2017, calls for African American travelers, visitors and Missourians to pay special attention and exercise extreme caution when traveling throughout the state given the series of questionable, race-based incidents occurring statewide recently, and noted therein,” the group’s statement reads.
