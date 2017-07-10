END TIMES SIGNS: THREATS & WARNINGS!!!! (August 10, 017)
Mankind are the likeness of cancer upon the mother earth, slowly killing her, and slowly killing their selves. When a host dies, so does the disease. She is already showing signs of illness, and soon she will start to fight off her sickness like an immune system does with all living things, but mankind is a terrible sickness, and they will win the fight, together...we will perish.
