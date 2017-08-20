END TIMES SIGNS: "LOCKED & LOADED" TRUMP (August 11, 2017)
Corruption covers the Earth and like the 'days of Noah' corruption of all seed, even the plants and food. CERN building the new babylon tower sure to bring devastation to the Earth. Rapid changes will continue and increase unless more turn away from perversion and corruption, the obamanation of desolation....many emulating the abominable.
