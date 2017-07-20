END TIME SIGNS: RFID, Solar Eclipse, Spiritual Wickedness, CERN, God's Elect, Anti-Mater, E=mc2
we are called to EXPOSE THE UNFRUITFUL WORKS OF DARKNESS,, YES WE ARE IN HORRENDOUS TIMES OF HATE, DREAD, EVIL, CORRUPTION, DECEPTION, and hard to trust anyone, WE CAN TRUST OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST ,WE NEED HIM NOW MORE THAN EVER, PUT ON THE FULL ARMOUR OF GOD, OUR WEAPON IS THE WORDS OF GOD, MOVE THE S FROM WORDS YOU GET SWORD. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT
Posted by Bob Chapman
