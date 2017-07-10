Edward Snowden Final Interview / Unusual Revelations to Hit the World soon
Edward Snowden is a true American hero. Without him none of us would know what the government creeps were doing, how they were destroying the free and open society which the founders stood for and died for. If you are from another country and think things will be better for you here let me tell you my friend that they will not, and the may be worse. We don't have enough Edward Snowdens right now, but hopefully one day we will. Until then it's just a national security police state although it appears not to be through subtle smoke and mirror efforts. For anyone working for the government, if you believe a branch of the government or an individual is working to subvert our free and open society you must out them, even if it means living in exile.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment