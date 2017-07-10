ECONOMIC COLLAPSE & SHTF ~ BREAKING NEWS WE SHOULD BE LISTENING TO THIS TIME
I am already stocking up on water and food. I remember the Cuban Missile Crisis and to me this is worse. Back then we were dealing with the two fairly sane leaders of Cuba and The USSR. Neither of them were just itching to start launching nukes. Kim Jung is so boastful and verbal about his yearning to nuke the USA. He is just licking his chops over the thought of a first strike.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
