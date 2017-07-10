Eclipse False Flag! Dirty Judge? Stew Webb, Tom Heneghan (8-10-17)
Tom goes over his latest intel on the Judge who hit Paul Manafort with a
raid! The big news was what Tom has heard about the eclipse on August
21st. They've heard Daddy Bush is going to use the eclipse to cause a
big nationwide power outage to cause panic!
