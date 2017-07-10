Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Eclipse False Flag! Dirty Judge? Stew Webb, Tom Heneghan (8-10-17)


Tom goes over his latest intel on the Judge who hit Paul Manafort with a raid! The big news was what Tom has heard about the eclipse on August 21st. They've heard Daddy Bush is going to use the eclipse to cause a big nationwide power outage to cause panic!

















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers