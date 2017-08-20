Dr. Leonard Coldwell -- Staggering Horrors We Are Facing NOW!
Why is Soros still running anything? Have the men of this world lost their manliness?
Most of the false flags in the phoney War on Terror frame Muslims as the perpetrators of the faked attacks such as 9/11, Orlando, and the Nice Truck Attack etc. This is to justify the brutal and bloody invasion of the Middle East where millions have been maimed displaced and murdered -- and also to justify martial law in the West. Now suddenly there is this whole spontaneous unprecedented extravaganza of Muslim 'refugees' raping and robbing all across Europe -- PERFECTLY fitting the false flag agenda of the NWO War on Terror psyop. How am I to assume this is any more real; than all the other HORRENDOUS and craven 'Muslim' terror attacks that are all completely FAKE, employing crisis actors and fake blood and false news reports. Oklahoma and 9/11 were apparently deep state false flags involving real killing -- but since then, they have all been theatrically faked. These may be real gangs of thugs hired or blackmailed and trained by the state to carry out false flag attacks with real violence or the whole thing could easily be theatrically faked with the usual routine of crisis actors posing as villains and victims alike.
Posted by Bob Chapman
