DOJ Ends Political War on Gunshops, 1762

Synopsis: The Department of Justice has killed a long hated program that discriminated against gun shops by choking off their financing with their banks.The Obama era program was known as operation chokepoint. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd called the program:”A misguided initiative conducted during the previous administration.”The program sought to interfere and ultimately cut off the banking relationships of gun related retail outlets and manufacturers. That’s why it was called chokepoint.Furthermore, the DOJ went on to say that it would no longer engage in investigations motivated solely by political preferences, and specifically said it would no longer target the financial dealings of otherwise lawful short term lending and firearms industries.The move came about after the Community Financial Services Association of Americ
