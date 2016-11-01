DOJ Documents Reveal COMEY LIED and WSJ Helped BURY Clinton Tarmac Story!
In This Episode:
The government is comprised of two components. Those that are just doing their job mindlessly. And those who are actively using it as a means of getting their way, and those who use it and control it. The mainstream media is in collusion with the government.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment